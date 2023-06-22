Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — Police in South Korea say they have requested an arrest warrant for a woman accused of killing two of her newborns and keeping their bodies in her freezer for years.

An official with the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police told CNN the woman, in her 30s, had admitted killing the babies and said that she did so because she faced economic difficulties in caring for her three other children, ages 12, 10 and 8.