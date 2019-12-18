WSP: Toyota RAV4 sought in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian on I-82

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- The Washington State Patrol released a description Wednesday of the vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 82 on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Troopers said a black, 2008-2012 Toyota RAV4 appears to have struck 30-year-old Lawkinder Singh around 4:45 p.m. They said the victim was outside his vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder of the freeway between Wapato and Toppenish.

The suspect vehicle fled from the scene before troopers arrived. The front end, passenger side of the vehicle was damaged as a result of the crash.

The description of the vehicle was determined based on witness statements and debris left at the scene.

WSP is asking the public for help in locating the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Det. Scott Millenbach at 509-249-6744 or the WSP tip line at 509-249- 6700.