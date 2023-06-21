YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night allowing the city more control over how drug possession cases are handled at the local level.
The change to the city's municipal code allows misdemeanor drug possession cases to be handled in the city's court system and jail. The vote by council comes after a special session of the Washington State Legislature resulted in a law that keeps drug possession illegal in the Evergreen State
The new rules replace a stopgap law that lawmakers put into place after the Blake decision in 2021, where the Washington State Supreme Court struck down the state's drug laws as unconstitutional.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said these changes will greatly impact the way police officers are able to handle cases of drug possession. He said under the state's stopgap drug law, it was almost impossible to arrest people for drug possession.
"The best way to describe it to folks is if we contacted somebody with narcotics during this odd period, we were supposed to offer them services and walk away and then the third time, you could actually take enforcement action," Murray said.
However, there wasn't a good way to follow up to see if the diversion was working and if people were receiving the treatment officers told them to seek. Additionally, Murray said there was no good way to track how many times a person was getting stopped for drug possession, especially across different law enforcement agencies.
"They made it very, very difficult to enforce any type of drug violation criminally," Murray said. "I think that, fast forward two years, pretty much unanimously they figured that didn't work very well."
Murray said the situation changed when state lawmakers passed the Blake Fix bill in a special session earlier this year which, among other things, made it possible for police to arrest people for drug possession on the first contact instead of on the third.
"It's not a felony; it's a misdemeanor," Murray said. "But, in essence, we now have criminalization of drugs again."
During the council meeting Tuesday night, the discussion turned to how the ordinance to charge misdemeanor drug cases through municipal court might affect the caseload for city prosecutors. Senior Assistant City Attorney Cynthia Martinez said based on statistics from 2017 to 2019, she estimates it will add about 200 cases.
However, Martinez said that number depends a lot on how many standalone drug possession cases they encounter, where the possession is the only potential charge the person is facing. She said most cases involve multiple charges.
Martinez said by keeping charging decisions at the municipal level, the city will have more control over court costs. She said the increase in caseload can be mitigated with the help of the city's charging unit, which reviews cases before any charges are filed.
"You can weed out the non-viable cases and you can also divert people in through a pre-filing diversion program," Martinez said.
Martinez said the program serves to reduce the city's caseload and public defense costs, while ensuring that individuals who genuinely require treatment are kept out of jail.
"Right now, our program consists of getting at the root causes of criminal activity, so all of the participants go through a mental health evaluation," Martinez said. "They go through drug and alcohol evaluation and they have to do whatever treatment is recommended. They also take a life skills course."
Murray said the new approach allows the police to hold individuals accountable for breaking the law while simultaneously providing them with the help they need. He said they don't plan to put emphasis on finding drug possession cases, but when they come across them in their other cases, they'll now have the ability to arrest those individuals the first time.
