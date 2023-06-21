Yakima City Council Blake Fix Ordinance

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night allowing the city more control over how drug possession cases are handled at the local level.

The change to the city's municipal code allows misdemeanor drug possession cases to be handled in the city's court system and jail. The vote by council comes after a special session of the Washington State Legislature resulted in a law that keeps drug possession illegal in the Evergreen State 