Yakima Co. firefighters extinguish roof fire, $5,000 in damage done
YAKIMA CO., Wash. - Yakima County Fire District #5 knocked out a fire at a home on Monday.
According to Captain George Saenz, around 5:13 first responders were alerted to the fire at 1000 Old Prosser Road.
Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. They forced the door open to check if anyone was home, but no one was.
The fire was contained within about 30 minutes and was kept to the roof.
Fire crews say that an ember from the chimney pipe had landed on the cedar roof, causing the fire.
They added that moss and the lack of a screen chimney cap also may have contributed.
The loss is estimated at $5,000.
Firefighters recommend burning seasoned dry wood, cleaning your chimney and having a screened chimney cap can help reduce the chances of a fire. Also, keep your Christmas tree hydrated and have smoke detectors.
