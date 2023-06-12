YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday that four companies who contributed to the opioid crisis will pay $371 million to Washingtonians as part of a national settlement.
"CVS, Walgreens, Teva and Allergan," Ferguson said. "What these companies did was violate Washington state law in seeking greater profits."
Ferguson said when a pharmacist comes across a prescription that doesn’t look quite right, they’re legally required to flag it for investigation and not fill it. However, he said pharmacists at those companies repeatedly failed to flag suspicious prescriptions or filled them regardless of them already being flagged.
"It should have been clear that these were not legitimate orders ... that these were far exceeding whatever rational need for opioids might be in a given community," Ferguson said. "That's why we filed a lawsuit against them and that is certainly why they ultimately agreed to settle this for hundreds of millions of dollars.”
That money will be distributed to local governments across the state, including $10.2 million set aside for Benton County, $3.1 million for Franklin County, $3.5 million for Walla Walla County, $1.9 million for Kittitas County and $10.9 million for Yakima County.
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said they're still working out what to do with the new funds, but they'll be used to help address the opioid crisis at the local level, potentially through expanding treatment options, wraparound services like housing and food assistance and peer-to-peer support programs.
“The reason why it's impactful is because you're talking with someone who maybe isn't a therapist, but someone who's actually been in your shoes," McKinney said. "Sometimes people feel a little more comfortable talking to someone who's actually been in that situation themselves.”
McKinney said the money could also be put toward educational programs for young people, medical staff or the community in general.
“It's also educating the public about how to safely consume those type of prescribed medications to make sure you don't end up addicted and, unfortunately, turning to the streets to get drugs that are certainly not coming from the pharmacy and you don't know what's in it," McKinney said.
Of the $10.9 million coming to Yakima County, $7.8 will be given to the county itself, $213,000 to the City of Grandview, $487,000 to the City of Sunnyside and $2.4 million to the City of Yakima. The money will be paid out in annual payments over the next 15 years.
McKinney said having the money spread out over time will give them a steady source of funding to support opioid treatment programs in the long-term and switch gears if those programs aren't working.
"We can pivot in manners that are going to follow the best practices and best science so that we can help people truly become, really have a life restored fully," McKinney said.
Ferguson said in addition to the $371 million payout to Washington state, the resolution requires Allergan to stop selling opioids for a decade, Teva to stop marketing opioids entirely and for CVS and Walgreens to tightly monitor opioid prescriptions. He said the first payment to local governments should be made by the end of the year.
