YAKIMA, Wash. — After more than a year and a half of doing the hard work of recovery, Seth Ernst walked into the Yakima County Drug Court on Tuesday as the newest graduate of the program, holding his head high as the judge, fellow program participants and his family cheered him on.
"Next to my daughter being born, it's the best experience I’ve had," Ernst said. "I can't tell you how gratifying it is to have a community to be at your back.”
Court officials told KAPP-KVEW that Ernst is the first of the program's graduates to allow media to be at a graduation ceremony. He said it's because he wanted to share his story and hopefully inspire others not to give up on their own journeys.
"With drug court, you become beacons of hope within the community, so being able to share my story and having individuals understand where we come from, that life is possible after addiction is what it's all about," Ernst said.
The program is a way to encourage people with substance use disorder to go to treatment in exchange for reduced or no jail time, while providing them with the support and community needed to be successful in that treatment.
“I'm very impressed and very proud for doing what you did," Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jared Boswell told Ernst at his graduation ceremony. "Congratulations and good job.”
"My favorite part of the work that I do is I get to give back," Ernst said. "I get to give back to youth who think that there's no opportunities out there for them and be able to show them from personal experience that change is possible."
In the same way, Ernst said he hopes anyone currently going through the drug court program or thinking about going through it will hear his story and take it to heart.
"Give yourself a chance to make a better life for yourself," Ernst said. "It's gonna be uncomfortable. There's going to be times where it's gonna be rough, but everybody here has those experiences and the program's designed to work. It's not really designed to be easy."
More information about the county's therapeutic court programs, including Yakima County Drug Court and Yakima County Mental Health Court can be found here.
