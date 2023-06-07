YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima’s graduating high school seniors paraded Wednesday through the same elementary and middle schools they attended growing up, including Barge-Lincoln Elementary.
The annual Grad Parade provides a trip down memory lane for students and is designed to celebrate the seniors’ accomplishments ahead of graduation.
Barge-Lincoln Elementary Principal Tori Brennan said it’s also a way to get younger students excited about getting to the next grade up, show them there’s people who started at their school and made it all the way through, and give them a glimpse of what their future might look like.
“You’ll get to put on a cap and gown, your former teachers and younger learners get to cheer for you and celebrate you as you’ve worked so hard to graduate for the last 13 years of schooling,” Brennan said.
Graduation ceremonies are planned Thursday for high school students at Yakima Online and Stanton Academy, June 12th for A.C. Davis High School and June 13th for Eisenhower High School.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Emily Goodell joined the KAPP/KVEW team in February 2019.
Emily was born in raised in Yakima, where she currently works as our Yakima Bureau Chief. She’s worked in nearly every journalism medium, but above all else, her passion is investigative reporting. At the Yakima Herald-Republic, Emily worked as a breaking news, city government and crime and courts reporter. She’s served as a city government and education reporter at the Ellensburg Daily Record, a freelance journalist for Yakima Valley Publishing and as Northwest Public Broadcasting’s Yakima Correspondent.
Emily completed a news reporting internship with Spokane Public Radio and an arts and culture reporting internship with The Inlander, an alternative urban weekly in Spokane, Wash.
She also covered censorship and freedom of the press issues facing student media across the nation at the Student Press Law Center in Washington, D.C. Emily graduated from Whitworth University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Mass Communication.
In college, Emily worked with her colleagues and researchers at Florida International University on a collaborative project looking at the experiences of women working as professionals in the communication field. Throughout her high school and college career, Emily competed in speech and debate tournaments at the regional, state and national level.
Emily is an avid traveler. Within the U.S., she’s visited 16 states and the District of Columbia. Outside the country, she’s also been to Canada, the United Kingdom and South Africa. While in Durban, South Africa, Emily was more than 10,000 miles away from her hometown — about as far as you can get.