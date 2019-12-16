Yakima man 'caught in the act' sexually assaulting girl at park, official says

SELAH, Wash. -- A state Fish and Wildlife officer said he caught a Yakima man sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a car at Harlan Landing Park over the weekend.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, the Fish and Wildlife officer spotted a car parked in a secluded area of Harlan Landing Park around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, after the park had already closed.

When he approached the car, he saw 24-year-old Jose Carlos Gonong-Muratalla engaged in sex acts with the girl in the passenger seat of the car, sheriff's office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said, adding that they were essentially "caught in the act."

Investigators said Gonong-Muratalla picked up the girl from Dutch Bros in Yakima. They shared some marijuana before reportedly engaging in sexual activity.

Gonong-Muratalla was booked at the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of third-degree rape of a child.