YAKIMA, Wash. — Almost two years ago, avid outdoorsman Jonathan Spear was gardening in the yard of his Yakima home when he was struck by a bullet in a random shooting, causing a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed; now, he's facing yet another challenge.
"A spinal cord injury or brain cancer are shocking in isolation," said Caleb Spear, Jonathan's brother. "When you have both of those things happen in an individual's life, it just almost leaves us dumbfounded, you know, trying to figure out the what and why of that and sometimes, I don't know that there is a why.”
Caleb said since his injury, Jonathan has worked tirelessly to get back to doing the things he loves the most. He said thanks to community support, physical therapy and special equipment, Jonathan's been able to go camping, mountain biking and cross-country skiing.
"The hard piece is realizing that Jonathan has another significant medical issue to address here," Caleb said. "About a month ago, we learned as a family that Jonathan had a mass growing inside of his brain."
Caleb said it's unclear at this point what may have caused the brain tumor, how long it's been growing or if it's related to his spinal cord injury, but the doctors were able to successfully remove it in an operation last week.
"However, his recovery has been complicated by his vocal centers being impacted and him not being able to to find the words that he wants," Caleb said. "His surgeons are hopeful that that is just a function of swelling, but it's always a concern when you have a tumor and especially when it involves brain surgery."
Caleb said in addition to the physical and emotional challenges this presents for Jonathan and his family, it's also an added financial burden: lost wages from his wife, Valerie, having to take time off work to care for him, the costs of traveling for treatment and additional medical bills.
"Health insurance providers push back frequently against big expenses like this and require a lot of out-of-pocket care," Caleb said. "As Jonathan has been the primary care provider for their daughter, his ability to do that for some period of time, is now compromised and requires bringing other people into care for her."
Caleb said they're waiting on test results to determine whether Jonathan will need to go through chemotherapy, but regardless of the results, his brother has a long road ahead of him. He said the family is hoping for the best.
"We're hopeful that that he's able to live a number of good years with his daughter, but the reality of any sort of tumor growing in your brain — benign or not — is that does compromise your overall lifespan," Caleb said. "I think that we're all wrestling with that and trying to adjust our expectations."
Caleb said a GoFundMe has been set up to assist Jonathan, Valerie and their daughter in helping to get through this next challenge.
"We're all just incredibly grateful to everyone who's reached out and supported our family," Caleb said. "Those words of love just really makes makes you feel cared for as a family and feel like there's a lot of humanity still left in humanity, which we're incredibly grateful for."
