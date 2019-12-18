Yakima MMA icon's cause of death was cardiac-related, coroner says

Courtesy of Yakima MMA

YAKIMA, Wash. - Authorities have determined that Rich Guerin, a local mixed martial arts icon who passed away in October, died from natural causes.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the 49-year-old's death was cardiac-related and that a toxicology report showed no substances in his system.

Guerin was the owner of Yakima MMA, a training gym he founded years ago with his wife, Julie.

As a full-time employee for the City of Yakima, he retired from the gym in last year to focus more on his family, including two children: his son, Grayson, and his daughter, Cameron.