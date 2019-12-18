News

Yakima MMA icon's cause of death was cardiac-related, coroner says

By:

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 05:46 PM PST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 05:46 PM PST

YAKIMA, Wash. - Authorities have determined that Rich Guerin, a local mixed martial arts icon who passed away in October, died from natural causes. 

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the 49-year-old's death was cardiac-related and that a toxicology report showed no substances in his system. 

Guerin was the owner of Yakima MMA, a training gym he founded years ago with his wife, Julie.  

As a full-time employee for the City of Yakima, he retired from the gym in last year to focus more on his family, including two children: his son, Grayson, and his daughter, Cameron. 

 

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


More News Headlines

News Photo Gallery

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195
Washington State Patrol

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195

A semi carrying numerous cars and trucks slid off Highway 195 near Colfax Wednesday morning and got stuck teetering over the edge above a canyon. The driver got out safe. Tow trucks are at the scene working to get the semi back on the road. FULL STORY: Semi carrying multiple cars teetering on side of Highway 195 near Colfax, driver out safe

Read More »
19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019
Burak K via Pexels

19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019

The CEO position was more volatile than ever in 2019. A record number of chief executives left their positions this year, according to a report from career tracking firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 

Read More »
Epic celebrity apologies
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Epic celebrity apologies

Many celebrities have found themselves in hot water over intoxicated rants, bizarre behavior or tantrums they thought were being thrown out of the public eye. Take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity apologies.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »
Inside Australia's koala hospital
Getty Images

Inside Australia's koala hospital

Volunteers from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating bushfires across New South Wales and Queensland.

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars