News

Yakima police chief asks witnesses to come forward after three shootings, two dead in 24 hours

By:

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 09:03 PM PST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 09:03 PM PST

Yakima sees three shootings, two dead in 24 hours

YAKIMA, Wash. - Three shootings in Yakima within 24 hours left two men dead, a man wounded and a woman in critical condition.

Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said there's nothing to indicate that any of the shootings are connected. He also said the incidents don't pose a direct threat to the public. 

"In every one of those crime scenes, there's clear evidence of ongoing criminal activity," Murray said. 

Murray said it's unclear who was involved with the criminal activity at the crime scene. 

The string of violent incidents began just before 2 a.m. on Friday, with reports of shots fired near North Fifth Avenue and East D Street.

Arriving officers found the home had been struck by bullets; they found shell casings, but no victims. The front door was open when they arrived, but officers were unable to locate anyone, so they shut the door and left the scene.

Shortly before 4 a.m., about two hours later, a passerby found a body under a nearby tree, later identified as that of 20-year-old Luis Acosta. Police say he'd been fatally shot. 

"He was located in a vacant lot that's probably fifty to a hundred yards away from the house, so officers wouldn't have seen him there," Murray said. 

Murray said it's possible that Acosta ran from the house to that location following the shooting.

Less than a day later, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Mesa Apartments on Gordon Road, at about the same time they went out to the previous shots fired call. 

Officers found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso in one apartment and 27-year-old woman in a different apartment at the complex suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The 27-year-old was eventually transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she remains in critical condition as of Tuesday. The 25-year-old's condition current medical condition is unknown. 

Not more than five minutes later, officers were called to South Ninth Street to reports of shots fired in the area, but like the call on Friday, were unable to find any victims. 

Later, someone found the body of 27-year-old Manuel Pantaleon in an alley off of South Ninth Street. Police say he'd been shot in the head.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says autopsies are scheduled Wednesday for Acosta, who was fatally shot Friday, and Pantaleon, who was fatally shot Saturday. 

No arrests have been made at this time in any of the three shootings. 

"There are people out there who know exactly what happened and they need to come forward and do the right thing," Murray said.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or by calling 911.

Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization's website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org or through the "P3 Tips" app.

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


More News Headlines

News Photo Gallery

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195
Washington State Patrol

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195

A semi carrying numerous cars and trucks slid off Highway 195 near Colfax Wednesday morning and got stuck teetering over the edge above a canyon. The driver got out safe. Tow trucks are at the scene working to get the semi back on the road. FULL STORY: Semi carrying multiple cars teetering on side of Highway 195 near Colfax, driver out safe

Read More »
19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019
Burak K via Pexels

19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019

The CEO position was more volatile than ever in 2019. A record number of chief executives left their positions this year, according to a report from career tracking firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 

Read More »
Epic celebrity apologies
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Epic celebrity apologies

Many celebrities have found themselves in hot water over intoxicated rants, bizarre behavior or tantrums they thought were being thrown out of the public eye. Take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity apologies.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »
Inside Australia's koala hospital
Getty Images

Inside Australia's koala hospital

Volunteers from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital have been working alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service crews searching for koalas following weeks of devastating bushfires across New South Wales and Queensland.

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars