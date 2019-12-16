Yakima police find open beer in cupholder after crash
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima police are reminding the public about the dangers of drinking and driving after finding an open beer inside a van that crashed over the weekend.
On Monday, police said an officer found an open beer can that was half full in the van's cupholder.
Video from about 7:51 p.m. Sunday shows the officer pouring out the beer can after smelling its contents.
"We all know that alcohol can affect a person's ability to safely drive. Please don't drink alcohol and drive. It risks your life, the life of other citizens, and it's illegal," police wrote in a Facebook post.
The police department did not release any details about the crash itself.
More News Headlines
- Columbia Park Trail in Kennewick renamed 'Paul Parish Drive' in honor of longtime councilman
- Student makes shooting threat towards Highlands Middle School
- Two attempted burglary suspects arrested after police chase in Pasco
- WATCH LIVE: House set to vote on Trump impeachment
- Here are the four new Washington laws to take effect in 2020
KAPP-KVEW Local News
-
YakTriNews.com App
Download our app for access to instant stories and information!Read More »
-
YakTriNews.com Newsletters
Sign up for Breaking News, Daily Headlines, Severe Weather Alerts & more!Read More »
-
ABC ALL-STARS
Sign up to be a member of ABC All-Stars for exclusive games, contests and prizes!Read More »