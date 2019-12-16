Yakima police find open beer in cupholder after crash

Yakima Police Department

Yakima Police Department

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima police are reminding the public about the dangers of drinking and driving after finding an open beer inside a van that crashed over the weekend.

On Monday, police said an officer found an open beer can that was half full in the van's cupholder.

Video from about 7:51 p.m. Sunday shows the officer pouring out the beer can after smelling its contents.

"We all know that alcohol can affect a person's ability to safely drive. Please don't drink alcohol and drive. It risks your life, the life of other citizens, and it's illegal," police wrote in a Facebook post.

The police department did not release any details about the crash itself.