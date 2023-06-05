YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Training Center firefighters are getting ready to switch over to using SunComm as their primary dispatch after years of struggling with an outdated system.
“Before it was just the systems were antiquated, our calls would have to go through two or three call takers before it ever got to us," YTC Fire Chief Christopher Dykstra said. "Where now, it’s just one call taker, so we should see a greatly reduced response time.”
Dykstra said 911 calls near the Yakima Training Center were previously sent to the nearest dispatch center, which could end up being in Yakima, Kittitas or Grant counties depending on the location. From there, the calls would be transferred to the YTC dispatch center and be answered by a police officer instead of a trained 911 dispatcher.
“They didn't have the updated CAD system, so times weren't always accurate; locations we were going to wouldn't always be accurate.” Dykstra said. "The biggest thing was we weren't meeting meeting requirements.”
Dykstra said they considered several options, including investing in their own dispatch center or running their dispatch through Joint-Base Lewis McChord, but they were more costly and less efficient than running all calls through SunComm.
"Part of that process was getting all of YTC — even the Kittitas County portion of it — geofenced so 911 calls will be directed to SunComm," Dykstra said.
Dykstra said that means people who listen to scanner traffic will start hearing more calls about the training center, especially during fire season.
"It may seem like we're a lot busier, we're getting more fires; we're really not," Dykstra said. "It's just before, it wasn't out there like it's going to be now through SunComm."
Dykstra said the contract with SunComm is an intergovernmental service agreement for 10 years with an annual renewal. He said they're waiting on a final part of the system to arrive, but they anticipate being fully switched over by the end of the month.
“It's going to help us out immensely when they have it and when those brush fires start," Dykstra said.
Dykstra said the it’s the latest in a series of improvements the fire department has made in the past six months, including a brand-new radio system that arrived Monday.
"It should fill a lot of the dead spaces that we had downrange," Dykstra said. "The biggest thing is we should have a lot more coverage.”
Dykstra said they're also enjoying all the upgrades in the new fire station they moved into over the winter — one that's big enough to fit five buildings the size of the previous station.
"Our previous fire station was just under 6,000 square feet; the new fire station is about 30,000 square feet," Dykstra said. "We were in three previous buildings to house all our apparatus and administrative ... and we're now under one roof."
Dykstra said having a bigger kitchen, a fitness facility and five washers and dryers — instead of just one each to share between nearly a dozen people — are just a few improvements made in the new building, but they've had an even bigger impact on the firefighters.
"Before, we had anywhere from nine to 11 people crammed into a small little building and the kitchen and training room day room was all one room," Dykstra said. "Now we have all those individual spaces ... it's easier for families to come out and visit and relax with them.”
Dykstra said after years of being used to working through a patchwork system to try to get the job done, it's a relief for firefighters not to have to worry about putting everything together.
"We got a lot of new equipment, updated equipment and then setting up the dispatch coming up, just greatly improves morale," Dykstra said. "You feel a little bit better and more confident like you're more prepared to do the job when the tones go off, where previously it was like okay, tones go off, how do we get to the mitigating this emergency?"
Dykstra said he believes all the new improvements will also help the department when it comes to recruitment and retention.
"Sometimes the process is just so long to get them on board, but we're definitely getting more applicants now and I believe the new station and any equipment stuff that we have is leading to that," Dykstra said.
