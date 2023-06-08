YAKIMA, Wash. — Almost a month after Yakima Valley College's faculty union took a vote of no confidence in its president, the institution's Board of Trustees issued a statement Tuesday saying they do have confidence in her.
"President Kaminski has been and continues to be an effective leader," the statement said "We the Board have seen no evidence of financial mismanagement, no evidence of lack of transparency or evidence of retaliation. Therefore, we the Board of Trustees will continue to fully support her as the President of this College."
In a statement Wednesday, the union said the response was, "disappointing, because it seems to suggest that the Board are not hearing us or taking our concerns seriously."
The union's president, Rachel Dorn, said that includes a lack of transparency and communication, retaliation against employees and concerns about how they handle reports of harassment or discrimination, including a Title IX investigation last fall.
"We're not speaking to whether the person accused did the harassment or not, but the way the investigation was conducted and the amount of time it took for the investigation to be started, was really upsetting to us," Dorn said.
The union has also brought up concerns about changes being made to the college's teacher education program.
"They have decided to close this program for a year and we understand that it's not supposed to be a permanent closure," Dorn said.
In a statement provided to KAPP-KVEW on Thursday, YVC spokesperson Dustin Wunderlich said that's not true.
"There have been no program closures and none are planned for the near future," Wunderlich said. "[The union] has repeatedly made false statements about the program being eliminated."
Wunderlich said the program continues to operate, but they've postponed enrollment of new students for the upcoming school year while they make revisions to strengthen the program.
However, Dorn said any interruption to the program could be detrimental for current and future students.
"It makes them look like they're in a program that is not high quality and it may potentially hurt their employment prospects," Dorn said.
Wunderlich said they've given the union information, responded to their concerns and followed the process in the collective bargaining agreement to resolve and address the issues.
"Disagreement with the answer is not lack of transparency," Wunderlich said. "Not liking the outcome of the process is not evidence of inaction or retaliation."
Dorn said the process has been frustrating and the union plans to keep pushing for answers, accountability and for the resolutions the faculty needs to be able to keep educating their students. She said they want the school to be successful and to be able to serve their students well.
"These things that we're bringing up as problems are distractions from our jobs and that is our point," Dorn said. "When we don't have transparency and accountability and shared governance, it leads to offerings that are not as good as they would be otherwise and it leads to faculty and staff who are burnt out and exhausted from trying to fight battles that shouldn't be the main focus of their work."
READ FULL STATEMENTS FROM THE YAKIMA VALLEY COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES, YVC SPOKESPERSON AND FACULTY UNION IN ORDER HERE:
Emily Goodell joined the KAPP/KVEW team in February 2019.
Emily was born in raised in Yakima, where she currently works as our Yakima Bureau Chief. She’s worked in nearly every journalism medium, but above all else, her passion is investigative reporting. At the Yakima Herald-Republic, Emily worked as a breaking news, city government and crime and courts reporter. She’s served as a city government and education reporter at the Ellensburg Daily Record, a freelance journalist for Yakima Valley Publishing and as Northwest Public Broadcasting’s Yakima Correspondent.
Emily completed a news reporting internship with Spokane Public Radio and an arts and culture reporting internship with The Inlander, an alternative urban weekly in Spokane, Wash.
She also covered censorship and freedom of the press issues facing student media across the nation at the Student Press Law Center in Washington, D.C. Emily graduated from Whitworth University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Mass Communication.
In college, Emily worked with her colleagues and researchers at Florida International University on a collaborative project looking at the experiences of women working as professionals in the communication field. Throughout her high school and college career, Emily competed in speech and debate tournaments at the regional, state and national level.
Emily is an avid traveler. Within the U.S., she’s visited 16 states and the District of Columbia. Outside the country, she’s also been to Canada, the United Kingdom and South Africa. While in Durban, South Africa, Emily was more than 10,000 miles away from her hometown — about as far as you can get.