YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Libraries is working on a new plan using an old method to address reading deserts in the community, which are areas where the nearest library is more than a mile away.
While a lack of money, status or education aren’t barriers to accessing a public library, a lack of transportation or ability to get there can present significant challenges for people wanting to access library services.
"We have many unserved and underserved areas throughout the county, even here in the Yakima city limits," YVL Technical Services & Outreach Manager Sherrie Prentice said.
It's a problem that's been prevalent in rural areas for decades, but it's one the library came up with a potential solution for more than 80 years ago: a mobile library traveling to the patrons who needed it the most.
"The Yakima Bookmobile, that service actually started back in 1941," said Carlos Pelley, supervisor for YVL's Northwest Reading Room. "A mobile branch called the A.E. Traveling Larsen branch.”
Instead of patrons having to physically travel to the nearest library, which could be miles away, they could check the library schedule to see when the Bookmobile would be stopping by their community next.
Pelley said the program ran successfully for decades before a series of challenges led to the library board's decision to end the program, decommissioning the last Bookmobile in 1998.
"The vehicles aged out during the energy crisis; it was bad timing," Prentice said. "Along with the other factors, with losing the schools and stuff, it was a gradual decline.”
Prentice said the need is still there, which is why they decided to bring back the old Bookmobile program with a bright, eye-catching design painted by a local artist.
"It's just beautiful," Prentice said. "It's going to attract attention everywhere it goes.”
Bookmobile Supervisor Bryan Martinez, who will be in charge of driving the mobile library and being a resources for its patrons, said they'll have everything from children's books to young adult books, as well as material for adults.
"There's going to be a little bit of everything," Martinez said.
Martinez said after a couple years working at the library's Tieton branch, he's excited to meet new people in the community and share his love of books with them.
"I grew up in this community, I speak Spanish, my parents are both small business owners here," Martinez said. "I want to help this community grow.”
The library will be unveiling the new Bookmobile at an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Miller Park in Yakima, where they will also ask community members to identify potential locations where they would like to see the mobile library stop.
Prentice said they're working on scheduling those stops now and the basic requirements are that the location has a place for the Bookmobile and patrons to park and is more than a mile away from the nearest library.
They'll be holding a second event next Saturday at South Hill Park in Sunnyside where they will also be seeking the community's feedback on potential locations.
