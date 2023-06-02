Yakima's Inklings Bookshop to showcase 24 local authors this weekend

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two dozen writers from the Pacific Northwest will be at Inklings Bookshop in Yakima on Saturday to sign books and talk to readers for the store's Author Spring Fair event.
The authors span multiple genres, writing everything from cookbooks to mysteries to romance to Christian fiction. Some are longtime writers with multiple books and others have just published their first one, but all are looking forward to meeting readers.
KAPP-KVEW's Emily Goodell interviewed six of the local authors participating in the event to learn more about them and the stories they love to share. The event is taking place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave. in Yakima.
"Over the eight years that I've been in business, I think I've written over 300 recipes, so narrowing it down to 75 was a little bit of a challenge," Moon said.
The cookbook teaches readers how to incorporate plant-based foods into their diets in a simple and flavorful way, regardless of whether they're vegan, vegetarian or neither. She said there's no reason people can't be creative in the way they use her recipes.
"Use them as a guideline for healthy eating," Moon said. "Add things to it if you'd like to add cheese or meat or whatever."
Moon said she's been working on a second cookbook focused on cooking healthy for families with children that will come out in October. She said it will incorporate new recipes and some of the ones that didn't fit into the first cookbook.
"Focusing on picky eaters, but then also just things that everybody in the family will love," Moon said. "It's going to feature local families and just a lot of great, simple recipes."
Moon said she's looking forward to seeing people who have been using her recipes, connecting with them and getting their feedback.
Kyle Rasmussen grew up traveling with his family and decided at a young age that he would eventually write a book to share his travel experiences with the world.
"I've had this idea brewing for years and years and I went to Italy shortly after the pandemic, and was like, 'You know what? Now's the time. Life is short,'" Rasmussen said. "I started writing 500 words a day, every day. 50,000 words later, I had a book."
In February, Rasmussen published his first book, "Travel Tips: A 20 Something's Comprehensive Guide for Traveling in the Modern World," featuring tales from his travels around the world and what advice he has for travelers — especially those who are younger or less experienced when it comes to travel.
"It has a lot of my stories, which I think is a really fun way to show some examples of different things I've learned the hard way over the years," Rasmussen said. "I've been to all 50 states. I've been to 30 countries on six continents and am looking to explore more all the time."
Rasmussen said his favorite travel tip, which he touches on throughout the book, is to build in time for things to go wrong, no matter where you're planning to go or what's on your list.
"Inevitably, things go wrong, especially when you're flying all the way around the world," Rasmussen said. "I think it's really important to just have some some ideas in mind, but not be so strict with your time that you can't have things go wrong."
Rasmussen said "Travel Tips" is meant to be the first in a series and he plans to update the book every five to 10 years as the world changes and he travels to new and exciting places. He said this will be his first book signing event and he's excited to meet the other authors.
"I didn't realize how many authors there were here in Yakima, so I'm super excited to meet a lot of people that I've heard about and haven't heard about," Rasmussen said.
Joyce Byers Hill has published two contemporary Christian novels in her series, "A Place Called Hope." She said her favorite part about writing is that it allows people to put themselves into an entirely different world.
"You don't have to deal with what's going on right now," Byers Hill said. " You can create your own alternate universe to a certain extent, like 'Okay, this is what I want life to be like.'"
Her first novel, "Diamond in the Rough," tells the story of a single mom who struggling to put her life back together after a divorce and a pastor having a crisis of faith.
"It's kind of their little journey of rebuilding their lives," Byers Hill said.
The second book in the series, "J.C.'s Hope" follows the story of a young man dealing with a series of tragic events in his life and how he overcomes them to fulfill his dream of opening a youth center to help troubled kids.
"I feel like that people can relate to my characters because they face some of the same types of problems that we all deal with every day," Byers Hill said. "The biggest theme is that we all need God in our lives and he's there to help us in the big things and the little things and we just need to remember that."
Byers Hill said she never intended to write a sequel to "Diamond in the Rough," but it happened anyway and now, she's working on the third book in the series. She said she's looking forward to getting to meet readers and other authors this weekend.
"This event here at Inklings, it's my first event like this as an author, so I'm really excited about it," Byers Hill said.
Derek Wachter's always been a fan of books with comedy in them, reading a thriller here and there, but never really gravitated toward horror until he decided to write his own books. He said for him, writing is a form of self-care.
"When at work, I have to write a certain way; in school, I have to write a certain way," Wachter said. "So when it comes to being able to just write whatever's on my mind, it's so soothing."
Additionally, he recently published "Black Flags: The Nautical Tale of William Teach," an action adventure fiction novel about a pirate and his journey toward seeking revenge on his brother.
"It is a story about a pirate named William Teach ... coming back from England to the Caribbean and looking for his brother, Edward Teach, who is Blackbeard the pirate and had murdered his family," Wachter said.
Wachter is currently working on a science fiction book called "The Dark Side of the Moon." He said he's looking forward to spending time with other readers and writers at the Author Spring Fair.
"To me, that's the biggest part of the event; it's not just getting your name out there and getting who you are out there as an author, but being around people and being around those folks that enjoy doing what you do," Wachter said.
Deb Gorman has been making up stories since she was a child but started doing it professionally about 10 years ago when she wrote a play that would eventually become her latest book, "The Master's Inn."
"The Master's Inn is a story of three families who are not known to each other that become stranded at a bed and breakfast owned by one of the couples in northeastern Washington State," Gorman said. "Sparks fly, somebody disappears, there's a bear and two veterans who can't stand each other."
Gorman said she writes the stories she writes because her faith is important to her and she wants to make an impact in others' lives.
"Many people who are creators of any kind — painters, woodworkers, writers, photographers, journalists — they want to leave a footprint behind," Gorman said. "I want to leave a footprint behind that points to God."
Gorman has also contributed to Chicken Soup for the Soul and has authored several other books, including "Leaving Your Lover," "Who Are These People? Book 1" and "Who Are These People? Book Two."
"They're each a collection of short stories based on biblical characters that some of them are well known and lots of them aren't," Gorman said. "Creative nonfiction means that I get to take a real person and make up stories about them, but stay true to the lesson from the Scripture."
Gorman said she's currently working on another nonfiction book and two novels and hopes to publish her next novel, "No Tomorrows" sometime before Christmas this year. She said she's looking forward to meeting other authors and talking to readers at the event this weekend.
"The readers are the star of the program, not the authors," Gorman said.
Rob Phillips has been a writer his whole life, but when COVID hit and everyone was stuck inside, he decided to try to make his idea of an outdoor mystery into a reality.
"I sat down and then in 24 days, I wrote this book and found a publisher and he liked it," Phillips said.
The first book in his ongoing Luke McCain Mysteries series, "Cascade Killer," was published in 2020, starring a Yakima-area game warden who, with his yellow lab, solves mysteries and crimes and catches bad guys. He said when he first published the book, he had no idea how it would be received.
"I ordered 150 from the publisher and went, 'How am I going to sell these? I'm going to end up with these things in my attic and nobody's going to want it," Phillips said.
Phillips said he used his previous experience in marketing to come up with a book display and brought his books into Inklings, Ace Hardware and other stores across town.
"They just started flying off the shelf and kind of caught a life of its own," Phillips said. "It still amazes me that people really want to have their book signed, which I’m happy to do and honored to do. But it's good just to see people and hear from people that tell you they like your writing and it makes you feel good.”
In the past three years, Phillips has published a total of four books in the series: "The Cascade Killer," "Cascade Vengeance," "Cascade Predator" and "Cascade Kidnapping." He said he hopes anyone else who's ever thought about writing a book and hears his story will take a chance and follow their dream.
"Sit down and do it; take the time to do it," Phillips said. "The only way you're going to know if you're ever going to write a book is to give it give it a try."
Phillips said the fifth book in the series, "Cascade Manhunt," will be released July 6 and readers can anticipate at least a sixth and seventh book as well.
"It's just fun and as long as I've got ideas that are realistic and make sense, I'm gonna keep writing," Phillips said. "We've got lots of wonderful authors in this community and around the region and sounds like a lot of them are gonna be here this weekend, so it's a great chance to meet some authors and find some new books."
Other authors attending the Author Spring Fair on Saturday include:
- Alexandra Oliva
- Colin Conway
- Dalyn Weller
- Don Orminski
- Ellen Allmendinger
- Emmeline Duncan
- Frank Zafiro
- James S. Peet
- J.P. Barnett
- Ken Wilson
- Lucy Gilmore
- Marie Marchand
- Peggy Ludwick
- Richard Moreno
- Sue Christopherson
- Susan Summit Cyr
- Tarin Santos
- Victor Kusske
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.