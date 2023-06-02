Skip to main content
Yakima's Inklings Bookshop to showcase 24 local authros this weekend

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two dozen writers from the Pacific Northwest will be at Inklings Bookshop in Yakima on Saturday to sign books and talk to readers for the store's Author Spring Fair event.

The authors span multiple genres, writing everything from cookbooks to mysteries to romance to Christian fiction. Some are longtime writers with multiple books and others have just published their first one, but all are looking forward to meeting readers. 

