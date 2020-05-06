NFL proceeds with plans for regular season

Associated Press by Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is still planning on having a normal season and will release its 2020 regular-season schedule Thursday night.

The league is discussing contingencies for changes to the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In case games must be canceled or held without fans, Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a memo to the 32 teams about a ticket refund plan.

A copy of the memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a uniform baseline for full refunds on any tickets purchased directly from the clubs.

The league has received pledges from Ticketmaster and SeatGeek to make full refunds available for all ticket sales within no more than 30 days of cancellation.

StubHub will do so only where required by state law.

