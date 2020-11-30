NFL team facilities closed on Monday and Tuesday in effort to slow spread of COVID-19

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Kyusung Gong

NEW YORK — NFL team facilities will be closed to in-person activities Monday and Tuesday in an attempt by the league to slow the spread of COVID-19 among players and staffers.

According to a memo from commissioner Roger Goodell, tweeted Friday night by an NFL Network reporter, team meetings for both days must be held virtually.

On Saturday, the Denver Broncos announced they had no quarterbacks left for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 protocols. Practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton was brought up to fill the position.

RELATED: The Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks for Sunday’s Saints game due to NFL Covid-19 protocols

Teams playing on Monday and Tuesday are exempt from the order – including the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, and the twice-rescheduled Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game will be held on Tuesday.