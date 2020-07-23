NHL announces name of new Seattle franchise

SEATTLE, Wash. — The NHL has revealed the name, logo and colors for Seattle’s new franchise.

After much speculation surrounding possible names, the NHL announced Thursday morning that the team will be named the Seattle Kraken.

A legend from the deep awakens. Meet the Seattle Kraken → https://t.co/to5BtVVPh1 pic.twitter.com/FQfOdaiGQQ — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

The kraken is a legendary sea monster from Scandinavian folklore. Officials said the team colors – a deep blue and lighter blue – are reflective of the colors of the Puget Sound.

The team was awarded to Seattle in December of 2018. Just last month, the franchise and developer announced the team will play in Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center. Amazon paid for the naming rights to the nearly billion-dollar structure which is being built in the spot of the former KeyArena.

The team is scheduled to begin play in the fall of 2021.