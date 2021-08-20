Nine more COVID deaths in Tri-Cities + Just 3.65% of cases are breakthroughs

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — According to the latest update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), nine more community members from the Tri-Cities region have succumbed to complications from COVID-19.

That raised the bi-county area’s death toll to 366 people lost to the virus since the pandemic began last March. Overall, 241 Benton County residents and 122 Franklin County residents have died from coronavirus complications.

On Friday, the BFHD reported 171 new coronavirus cases including 138 in Benton County and 33 in Franklin County. The two counties that comprise the Tri-Cities have accumulated 36,326 coronavirus cases—21,600 in Benton Co. and 14,726 in Franklin Co.

PREVIOUS: “This is a crisis:” Benton County suffers worst COVID-19 spike of the pandemic

More than 100 people are hospitalized with coronavirus complications in the region. Roughly 25% of all hospitalized patients in the region are battling COVID-19 as of Friday.

The Tri-Cities have a vaccination rate that’s far lower than the rest of Washington state. As of Thursday, Benton County’s vaccination rate stands at 48.9% and Franklin County’s stands at 42.3%, which is more than 20% lower than the state’s vaccination rate. Most of the coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the bi-county region are attributed to unvaccinated citizens who have contracted the Delta variant.

RELATED: ‘It was horrible:’ Man life-flighted to Sunnyside as hospitals fill up

Since January 17, 3.65% of new coronavirus cases have been vaccine breakthrough cases. For those who don’t know, a “breakthrough” case is when a vaccinated person catches COVID-19. Their symptoms are generally much less impactful than the symptoms of someone who was not vaccinated. Of 9,885 new cases logged, only 361 of them were breakthrough cases.

If you or a loved one are interested in finding a vaccination clinic near you, click here.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Fred Meyer expands vaccinations, boosters for at-risk community members

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.