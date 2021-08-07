No aircrafts available to fight Schneider Springs Fire

by David Snyder

Firefighters say that limited resources have challenged early efforts to suppress the Schneider Springs Fire north of Naches.

Heavy fire activity across the region has left the personnel handling the blaze without air support for the past two days.

According to Heather Appelhof, an information officer for the US Forrest Service, the lack of help has been especially difficult because grounds crews are having trouble fighting the fire directly.

“A lot of this terrain is in very steep drainages, and it’s not accessible by foot or by vehicle,”Appelhof said. “We did bring on a Type 3 Incident Management Team…they continue to scout for areas where we can establish some effective control lines.”

As of 10:10 a.m. Friday, the wildfire has burned over 4,000 acres and is at 0% containment. Appelhof said the response team saw significant growth Thursday due to a cold front that brought gusty, erratic winds.

“The fire has been moving in all directions,” Appelhof said. “We are most concerned about it moving on the eastern perimeter because it’s continuing to progress down Rattlesnake Canyon toward the forest boundary.”

Over the next few days, Appelhof said the crew would focus on protecting endangered structures in the area by cleaning up overgrown vegetation to create some defensible space. They are continually requesting additional resources, including a Type 1 Incident Managment Team.

There is 23 personnel assigned to the fire using four fire engines and two dozers.

Evacuation levels for the area were last updated at 10:30 p.m. on August 5. Per Yakima Valley Emergency Management. Level 2 evacuations are in place for individuals located west of SR 410, north of The Woodshed Restaurant and Lounge, and south of Rock Creek Road.

Forrest roads leading to the fire area are closed.

RECENT WILDFIRE HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

