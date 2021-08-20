Benton-Franklin Fair starts soon; no free bus shuttles this year

by Matt Van Slyke

Pre-pandemic BFT shuttle options included daily direct return shuttles from the fair to West Richland, Benton City, and Prosser during fair week. Courtesy Ben Franklin Transit

RICHLAND, Wash. — You won’t be able to take a bus to the fair in Kennewick this year. Ben Franklin Transit says it has made the “difficult decision” to cancel shuttle service.

BFT cites the “continued rapid increase in COVID 19 cases” in its decision not to accommodate people heading to and from the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: 2021 Fair Safety Measures

After monitoring the pandemic and working with the Benton Franklin Health District, transit leaders believe the best thing to do is to keep crowds off buses in the name of health and safety.

“Our hearts are heavy and we are saddened to share this news. It has always been an honor and privilege to support our local Fair and our community during ‘The Best Week of Summer,'” said Ben Franklin Transit General Manager Gloria Boyce. “This will be the first time in over 30 years that BFT will not be a part of the Fair.”

Shuttles have been a popular alternative to the often challenging parking situation, which sees many families taking long walks to and from parking spots on the outskirts of the fairgrounds. Some liked to take the bus to avoid driving anywhere near the grounds.

“The Best Week of Summer” kicks off with the Grand Parade on Saturday, August 21, at 10 am in downtown Kennewick.

The Demolition Derby also takes place Saturday; gates open at 4 pm, time trials begin at 6:30 and races begin at 7:30. Tickets cost $15-$20.

Beyond the parade and demolition derby, gates open at 10 am Tuesday, August 24. The fair closes at midnight on Saturday, August 28.

Face coverings are required for everyone when inside buildings. Free masks will be available at the Information Booth if you want one.

There will also be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic outside the main fairgrounds entrance. If you get a shot, you’ll be let in for free.

