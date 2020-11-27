No charges filed in homicide near Hy’s Mini Mart in Yakima

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office has decided not to file charges against three teenagers arrested in connection with a gang-related homicide.

The incident started on Friday, Nov. 20, around 3:30 p.m. at Hy’s Mini Mart. According to Yakima police, a 15-year-old, 19-year-old and 20-year-old sibling were shopping inside the store when the victim, Marcos Mendoza-Guillen, walked in. A fight broke out, and the siblings and Mendoza-Guillen were forced to leave.

According to Yakima police, the teenagers and Mendoza-Guillen continued to argue as they got into separate cars. Shots were fired when the car Mendoza-Guillen was in pulled up behind the siblings, and Mendoza-Guillen died from his injuries.

Police found the three suspects at a home the next morning.

“It is my official decision to not charge the above suspects with murder or drive by shooting based upon the simultaneous use of force by both the suspects and alleged victim against each other, said Yakima County Prosecutor Joseph Brusic in a statement. “It is my belief that we as the State of Washington would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the absence of self-defense by the suspects involved in this tragic and very serious shooting.”

Brusic went on to say that throughout the current investigation, they have been unable to determine who fired upon whom first. Once the investigation is fully complete, the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if any charges could be brought at that time.