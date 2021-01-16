No charges to be filed in fatal Kennewick car accident

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash — No charges will be filed for a local car accident that took the life of a young mother last October, a Benton County prosecutor confirmed Friday evening.

Ashley Guevara, 21, fell out of a car while it was making a turn at the intersection of Clearwater Ave. and Morain St. around 1 a.m., police reports said.

She was then run over by a passing vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police said the driver was evaluated at the scene and was not found to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

A 23-year-old suspect did come forward later but officials have not released more information.

Family members and friends describe Guevara as “young and happy” and “special” in a GoFundMe that has raised over $12,000 dollars.

