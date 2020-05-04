No COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon for two straight days

Associated Press by Associated Press

ORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State officials reported the number of Oregonians sick enough to be hospitalized with coronavirus hit a new low Sunday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports there were 92 active hospitalizations May 3. That number represents a drop of more than 40% from the 156 reported hospitalizations on April 8, the first day state officials disclosed active hospitalizations for confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday or Monday. The state’s death toll is at least 109.

The state Health Authority reported 65 new confirmed cases and 14 new presumptive cases Monday, bringing Oregon’s total to 2,759 cases. The agency said it’s now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in order to comply with recently amended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can be spread by those who appear healthy and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

