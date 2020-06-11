No fair: 2020 Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo canceled

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Courtesy: Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo

The Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo announced Thursday that “The Best Week of Summer” will not take place in 2020.

A statement from fair officials was posted to Facebook:

We are feeling all the same things you are. Sad. Frustrated. Disappointed. Heartbroken. We know this has a big impact on hundreds of businesses and thousands of people. The Fair is a platform for small businesses and entrepreneurs, service groups and nonprofits, school groups and young people, artists, entertainers and agriculturists, and many, many more. It is a significant source of revenue for many, with an economic output of $18.5 million in Benton County alone last year. Many of our partners have been greatly affected by the closures of fairs in our region this year, and we did not want to let them down. But in the end, we had no choice. Events like the Fair are not going to be allowed for the foreseeable future.

Ticketholders will be offered refunds or rollovers to 2021, when the fair hopes to have the same entertainment line-up of Trace Adkins, Nelly, Foghat, and Plain Whte T’s, for August 24-28, 2021.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments