No injuries after Pasco house fire, authorities say

Courtesy: Pasco Police Department

UPDATE: The Pasco Police Department tweeted at 2:48 p.m. and advised that the fire is out, but crews will be on scene to clean and assist the family. Road 33 will be closed until the Pasco Fire Department leaves.

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department reported that there were no injuries after a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Currently assisting PFD w/ single story resident fire in the 2700 block of Road 33. Everyone is out of the house without injury. Please avoid the area roads are closed in the area. pic.twitter.com/GkY7LnmDdt — Pasco Police Dept (@PascoPoliceDept) August 1, 2020

Pasco Police say the single-story residential fire was on the 2700 block of Road 33.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

