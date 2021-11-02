No injuries in overnight vent fire at Kennewick rehabilitative therapy center

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: KFD Chief Chad Michael

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Firefighters rushed to Canyon Lakes Restorative and Rehabilitation Center in Kennewick in the middle of the night after a haze of smoke stemming from an attic fire spread through parts of the complex.

According to information from Chief Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, crews were alerted to the fire around 1:50 a.m. on November 2, 2021.

After dispatch relayed that smoke was detected inside the facility, they rushed to 2702 S. Ely Street for emergency assistance.

KFD crews arrived within four minutes of being dispatched and immediately recognized smoke seeping through the top level of this structure. There was also a light haze of smoke detected in the lobby of this facility.

They searched for the source of the smoke, which brought them to a heating and ventilation system that caught fire in the structure’s attic.

Thankfully, the attic was fully equipped with a sprinkler system which kept the fire at bay while firefighters arrived. KFD officials say that a single sprinkler system prevented this entire facility from catching fire.

At the time of the incident, there were 30 patients residing within the facility. Most of them sheltered in place while 12 others were relocated within the center with assistance from firefighters and first responders.

In addition to the Kennewick Fire Department, teams from Richland Fire & Emergency Services and Benton County Fire District No. 1 responded to the scene of this fire.

These sprinklers are largely responsible for a successful firefighting response. Research from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) shows that the rate of civilian deaths from fires reduces by 87% when there is a proper sprinkler system in place.

