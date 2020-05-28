No injuries in Pasco rollover on US 395

Trooper Chris Thorson via Twitter

PASCO, Wash. — No one was injured when an SUV that rolled onto its top Thursday on US 395 in Pasco, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson

Troopers were called to the scene of the crash on US 395 southbound near the Tri-Cities Airport stop at around noon. When they arrived, they found a black SUV that had rolled onto its top, partially blocking the roadway.

The woman who had been driving was unharmed, Thorson said, adding that she was going too fast on a curve, which caused her to roll. Intoxicants do not appear to be a factor.

Troopers have not determined if the woman will be cited.

