No injuries in plane crash near Rattlesnake Mountain Sunday afternoon

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a single prop plane crashed on the Hanford Site at the base of Rattlesnake Mountain Sunday afternoon.

The occupants were reportedly looking at elk in the area and got too close to the ground when a strong gust of wind brought them down, authorities say.

The crash appears to be an accident, according to the BCSO.

The two occupants in the aircraft were not injured.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing the names of the occupants at this time.

