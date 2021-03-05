No injuries reported in fifth-wheel fire in Kennewick, according to officials

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department battled a fifth-wheel trailer fire Thursday night that left the trailer completely destroyed, according to officials.

Kennewick Fire crews responded to the trailer around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the 800 block W Klamath Avenue near North Hartford St.

Although the fifth-wheel was engulfed in flames, fire crews prevented the spread of the fire to nearby trailers.

The Kennewick Fire Department told KAPP-KVEW that no one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is under investigation.

The Kennewick Police Department assisted KFD with the fire by blocking nearby roads.

No injuries were reported.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.