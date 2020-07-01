‘No mask, no service’ rule announced for Tri-Cities businesses
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District says a “no mask, no service” rule will go into effect for Benton and Franklin county businesses starting Monday, June 6.
The rule will require businesses to refuse to serve customers who do not where a mask. Gov. Jay Inslee announced a similar rule for Yakima County in June.
Benton-Franklin Health Officer Dr. Amy Person made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday in which community leaders from across the Tri-Cities region discussed efforts to exit Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan. City leaders emphasized that wearing masks will be key for businesses to reopen safely.
It’s unclear how the rule will be enforced, if at all.