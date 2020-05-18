No new coronavirus cases reported in Walla Walla County in nearly a week

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla County has gone nearly a week without any new coronavirus cases to report.

On Monday, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed that the last report of new cases in Walla Walla County was on May 12 — six days ago. Two new cases were reported that day.

Since then, the number of residents to test positive has remained at 106. Of them, 76 are from Walla Walla, 15 are from College Place, 10 are from the Burbank/Wallula area, two are from the Touchet/Lowden area and one is from Prescott.

Health officials said 83 residents who were infected by the coronavirus have recovered and two have died.

