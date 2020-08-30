No one injured after train collided with off-road vehicle in Benton County

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported that a train struck an unoccupied off-road vehicle in the area of Hover Park Saturday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

The train collided with a Polaris 4-seat RZR which was stuck on the train tracks.

Authorities say a report has been filed with the prosecutor to charge the owner with second-degree trespassing. The owner will also be responsible for any damages to the train.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said this is a reminder to the public that railroad tracks are private property and are closed for any other use.

