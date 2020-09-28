No one injured in rollover crash in front of Dutch Bros in Pasco

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: Pasco Police Dept.

PASCO, Wash. — A driver ended up rolling his car in the parking lot of the Dutch Bros on Burden Blvd. in Pasco Monday morning.

Police responded to the crash around 8 a.m. The driver of the car was no hurt, and they had no passengers. No other cars were involved.

It’s unclear how exactly the driver rolled the car.

It’s up and over. Clearing the scene currently. pic.twitter.com/7OVD7VWq3V — Pasco Police Dept (@PascoPoliceDept) September 28, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.