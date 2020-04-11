No one injured in three-vehicle crash on Highway 395 north of Pasco

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured Friday in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 395 that involved a semi-trailer.

The crash happened at Highway 395 and Foster Wells Road just north of Pasco around 4 p.m. Details are limited at this time.

Photos from the sheriff’s office show a semi-trailer that collided with two pickup trucks, one of which was hauling a livestock trailer.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

