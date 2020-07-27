Non-profit partners with Fiesta to offer free food on ‘Love is Kind Day’

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Families in the Tri-Cities can get a free, hot meal on Monday.

CONNECT Tri-Cities is a non-profit that is collaborating with Fiesta Mexican Restaurant to offer free food to families in need as apart of ‘Love Is Kind Day.’

“We are looking specifically to help feed families in need of a meal, however community member are welcome,” the non-profit wrote in a Facebook event description.

The event is happened from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fiesta Mexican Restaurant on Gage Boulevard in Kennewick.

They will be serving free ready-to-go plates of rice and beans and a choice of enchiladas, tamales or tacos.

