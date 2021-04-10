Nonprofit hosts rucking event to support Officer Cobb with Pasco PD

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

RICHLAND, Wash — Members with the organization Ruck for the Fallen are asking the community to come out and support a police officer recovering from a brain injury Saturday morning.

Officer Jeff Cobb with the Pasco Police Department suffered a brain aneurysm back in late February.

A GoFundMe to cover his hospital bills raised over $50,000 dollars and Officer Cobb is now recovering back in the Tri-Cities.

Now, volunteers have organized a ruck on April 10th to show Officer Cobb that he is “not alone in this time.”

“We want him to know that he’s not fighting by himself,” said Kimberly Kohler with the group. “It’s not just his law enforcement family, or his ruck family, or his personal family. He has an entire community that’s supporting him completely.”

Kohler said police officers, EMT’s, military members and more will be “rucking and showing support.”

The 10-mile walk starts at 10 a.m. at Howard Amon Park in Richland and finishes at Volunteer Park in Pasco.

“We’re here to support him in any way that we can,” Kohler said. “He’s a member of the ruck family and he’s a stand up guy. He’s a good person with a good heart.”

Kohler said Cobb will be presented with signed flags, coins and patches when the walk ends.

Mama’s Diner in Benton City is also hosting a donation-based barbecue dinner after for supporters.

All donations that are raised on Saturday will go directly toward Officer Cobb’s recovery.

More information on the event can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.