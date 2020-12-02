NORAD’S Santa-tracking website is now live

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

David Zalubowski FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2019, file photo monitors are illuminated in the NORAD Tracks Santa center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. The North American Aerospace Defense Command has announced that NORAD will track Santa on December 24, just as it has done for 65 years. But there will be some changes: Not every child will be able to get through to a volunteer at NORAD’s call center to check on Santa’s whereabouts, as they have in years before.

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — COVID-19 won’t cancel Santa’s travel plans this year, and families will still be able to track his every move.

On Tuesday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) launched its Santa-tracking website – a 65-year tradition. The website features a holiday countdown, games and more for people to enjoy leading up to Dec. 24. The website is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese.

Families can also track Santa on the NORAD Tracks Santa app, as well as through Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms.

Starting at 1 a.m. PST on Dec. 24, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight. NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will then stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations.

At 3 a.m. PST, trackers worldwide can call to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD, where they will either speak with a live phone operator or hear a recorded update. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center will have fewer phone operators, so callers may not reach a live operator.

Tracking Santa has been a tradition since 1955 when a local newspaper advertisement informed a child they could call Santa directly – only the contact number was misprinted. The child accidentally called a crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD. A holiday tradition was born, and each year since, NORAD has reported Santa’s location on Dec. 24 to millions of children and families around the world.