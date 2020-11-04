North Dakota legislative candidate who died from COVID-19 wins election

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: Facebook

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota state legislative candidate who died in October due to COVID-19 complications won his election on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, David Andahl died due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 55 in October. He had been sick and hospitalized with the disease.

Andahl was running for North Dakota’s state representative for District 8, which has two representatives. Election results showed Andahl received 35% of the vote to win one of the two seats.