Northern Idaho man gets 15 to life for child molestation

BONNER CO., Idaho — A Priest River man was given 15 years to life in prison for molesting two young girls.

William Scott Wegner was convicted of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl and molesting a 5-year-old girl.

He was sentenced on Tuesday in Bonner County.

