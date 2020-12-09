Northern lights: Aurora may be visible from Washington soon

A solar outburst could generate northern lights as far south as Oregon, NOAA predicts.

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Photo by Deidrah Wright Photography taken from Cle Elum Oct. 2019.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The horizon could come alive with light this week for a visible aurora borealis.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts the weather on Earth and in space. NOAA says a geomagnetic storm on its way from the sun may allow the aurora to be visible at night this week across the northern tier of the lower 48 states.

The storm comes courtesy of a coronal mass ejection that occurred a couple of days ago. The resulting “space weather” from the solar outburst could generate northern lights as far south as Oregon, NOAA predicts, on Wednesday, Thursday and/or Friday.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center on Tuesday issued Geomagnetic Storm Watches:

Geomagnetic Storm Watches are in effect from December 9th – 11th, 2020 due to anticipated CME effects. The CME occurred on December 7th, and was associated with a C7 flare from Region 2790. Analysis suggests CME arrival possible late on 9 December, initially resulting in G1 (Minor) storm levels. As CME effects continue, activity is likely to increase, especially if the magnetic field carried with the CME connects well with Earth’s magnetosphere. Therefore, the potential for strong storm levels exists and a G3 (Strong) Watch is in effect for December 10th. CME-related disturbances are forecast to continue into 11 December, likely resulting in G2 (Moderate) storm levels – and another Watch has been issued accordingly. While SWPC forecasters are fairly confident in CME arrival at Earth, timing and geomagnetic storm intensity are less certain. Continue to monitor our SWPC webpage for the latest conditions and forecast.

An update from NOAA on Wednesday said the CME is still anticipated to arrive and impact Earth December 9-11:

The geomagnetic storm watches currently in effect remain unchanged and our forecasters continuously monitor space weather conditions for indications of the CME’s approach. Solar wind observatories are in an orbit directly between the Earth and the Sun, about one million miles away, and when our forecasters observe changes indicating arrival of the CME at those satellites, they will issue any necessary and appropriate warnings. Once the CME arrives at Earth, magnetometers (devices measuring changes in the Earth’s magnetic field) will be very closely examined for indications of geomagnetic disturbance levels. When the geomagnetic disturbances approach each NOAA Space Weather Scale storm level, any additional, required warnings will be issued. Each warning provides a storm start time and duration, and will be extended or allowed to expire as conditions dictate. Additionally, alerts will be issued as each category of geomagnetic storm levels at G1 and higher are reached. Keep monitoring our SWPC webpage for the latest information and forecasts.

Seeing the aurora depends on whether space weather predictions hold up, local skies remain free of clouds, and you get away from city lights. Happy hunting!

