Northern lights expected in Washington, Oregon for Halloween weekend

Massive solar flare could bring supercharged aurora borealis

by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The northern lights are forecast for Washington and as far south as Oregon, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

It all started with a solar flare. There was a very large one (class X1) on Thursday, meaning we could be in for a spectacular nighttime light show soon.

The coronal mass ejection (CME) is expected to impact our planet within the next two days. Estimations vary but the most likely impact time is late Saturday/early Sunday.

A strong geomagnetic storm watch is in effect as the plasma cloud from the CME heads toward Earth’s magnetic field. This can spark the aurora borealis in Washington and Oregon, NOAA says.

POW! The Sun just served up a powerful flare! ☀️ 💥 At 11:35 a.m. EDT today, a powerful X1-class solar flare erupted from the Sun. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught it all on camera. 📸 More on our Solar Cycle 25 blog: https://t.co/L5yS3hJRTx pic.twitter.com/iTwZZ7tCOY — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) October 28, 2021

The energetic particles hurtling toward Earth could also temporarily impact our way of life.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation; the particles won’t hit us (we’re protected by Earth’s atmosphere) but can disturb GPS, telecommunication signals and even our power grid.

A G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for October 30. Visit https://t.co/DeCEKjoqF6 for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/XMG4EZEbcu — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) October 29, 2021

On the NOAA Space Weather Scale of G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme), this geomagnetic storm is a G3 (strong) for Saturday, and carries these possible impacts:

Power systems: Voltage corrections may be required, false alarms triggered on some protection devices.

Spacecraft operations: Surface charging may occur on satellite components, drag may increase on low-Earth-orbit satellites, and corrections may be needed for orientation problems.

Other systems: Intermittent satellite navigation and low-frequency radio navigation problems may occur, HF radio may be intermittent, and aurora has been seen as low as Illinois and Oregon (typically 50° geomagnetic lat.).

A G2 (Moderate) watch is in effect for Sunday, October 31 — Halloween.

The aurora component of the solar storm is measured with a K-index ranging from 0 (quiet) to 9 (extreme). This storm is a Kp-7 (strong).

There is a great Facebook group called Aurora Borealis Washington State that can help you find a good viewing spot.

While we wait to see the results on the horizon to the north, here is the solar flare in action:

Another look at the X1 solar flare and the resulting CME as seen by SOHO/LASCO. A partial halo CME was launched with a clear earth-directed component. Impact expected late 30 October/early 31 October. Strong G3 geomagnetic storm possible this Halloween weekend! pic.twitter.com/lFNI0FwISe — SpaceWeatherLive (@_SpaceWeather_) October 29, 2021

