Northern Quest announces outdoor summer concert series

Judas Priest plays at the Northern Quest Casino.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Northern Quest Resort and Casino has announced the lineup for its outdoor summer concert series.

Several concerts have been rescheduled from the canceled 2020 season, but Northern Quest has announced a few new ones.

The series kicks off July 22 with Ice Cube and more additions are expected in the coming months.

July 22 – Ice Cube

July 24 – Smokey Robinson

August 6 – Rodney Carrington

August 13 – Brantley Gilbert

September 16 – Foreigner

September 24 – Darius Rucker

People who purchased tickets for previously canceled concerts will have their tickets honored during these new dates. Tickets are now available for purchase.

With the most recent update to COVID-19 guidelines from Governor Jay Inslee and the state of Washington, outdoor concerts are allowed to resume during the summertime. However, they’re expected to look a bit different from the last time you went to a concert as social distancing and mask guidelines are heavily enforced for outdoor concerts.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

RELATED: Richland family’s Christmas yard display wows viewers

RELATED: Kennewick High School grad joins Kelly Clarkson’s team on The Voice

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.