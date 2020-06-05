Northwest Harvest giving out 680 boxes to Yakima families Friday

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest will be hosting their first public drive-thru distribution event, giving out 680 boxes of fresh produce to families in Yakima.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 5, they will be distributing in the Wesley United Methodist Church parking lot located at 14 N. 48th Ave.

Prior to this event, they have distributed an extra 73,000 pounds of food and fresh produce to Yakima County through different organizations since mid-March.

Today’s produce boxes will contain a bag of greens, apples, oranges, potatoes and onions for a family of four. They were donated by Full Circle in North Bend through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program.

For more information, visit NorthwestHarvest.org.

