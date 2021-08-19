Northwest PROfiles: Meet the Kamiakin HS star who’s playing football for EWU this year

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A dual-sport athlete who has won awards for both of his passions, Messiah Jones has played football and basketball at Kamiakin High School for the last four years. Now, he’s committed to play football for Eastern Washington University (EWU) this fall.

Jones’ passion for sports began when he was only four years old. He’s spent the majority of his life working toward his goals in each sport. After breaking the all-time rebounding record and single-season rebounding records for Kamiakin High School, Jones had to choose between the sports he has dedicated himself to since his youth.

You can learn more about Messiah’s journey in the latest installment of KAPP-KVEW’s Northwest PROfiles! Our team spoke to Messiah, Kamiakin HS basketball coach Brian Meenely, and Messiah’s mom, Alexandra Rios, about his path to Eastern Washington University and his storied high school career in Kennewick.

