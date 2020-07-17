Not as hot Friday. Sunshine continues this weekend. -Kristin

Happy Friday!

We will see a little relief from the heat today with afternoon highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Winds will be a bit breezy for spots with gusts at times up to 25 MPH.

Sunshine will stick around for the upcoming weekend! Near average temperatures Saturday in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Heating up into the upper 90’s Sunday. Triple digit heat returns early next week. Temperatures will range from 100 to 103 degrees Monday through Wednesday.