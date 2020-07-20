‘Not peaceful protests’: Property damage, looting reported after march through downtown Seattle

Q13 by Q13

Windows of a Starbucks busted during destructive march through downtown and Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon (Q13 News photo)

A large group of protesters marching through downtown Seattle Sunday afternoon reportedly threw rocks, bottles and firecrackers at police, sending at least one officer to the hospital.

Police say the protesters also looted and damaged downtown businesses. The condition of the injured officer is unknown.

Demonstrators went from Westlake Park to the Municipal Courthouse and then headed back north to the West Precinct…leaving behind a trail of property destruction. These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests. pic.twitter.com/7GYkDxAg9s — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 20, 2020

Officials reported demonstrators blocking an intersection of Denny Way and Yale St. before heading east toward Capitol Hill and the Seattle Police Department East Precinct.

Demonstrators broke windows at the East Precinct and threw something inside that started a small fire. The fire has since been extinguished, police said.

Two people were arrested outside the West Precinct, according to SPD.

“These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests,” SPD said on Twitter.

Large crowd continuing to march on Pike Street from downtown. Two individuals were arrested outside of the West Precinct. Demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other items at officers. At least one officer has been transported to the hospital. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2020

Comments

comments