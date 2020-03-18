Not working due to coronavirus? Check here for WA benefits

Employment Security has programs designed to help

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Courtesy: Washington Employment Security Department

Washington workers: if you’ve lost work, may lose work, or have been laid off in Washington state due to coronavirus, you may be able to get unemployment benefits.

The Washington State Employment Security Department has new, emergency rules to help with layoffs and quarantines that may affect you:

Bottom line: if you’ve worked over the last year or so, you likely can be approved for state unemployment benefits.

Businesses needing to temporarily lay off workers can request to put an employee on standby for up to eight weeks; the employee can collect benefits without having to look for other work.

If you apply for standby and are a part-time worker, you may get an outdated auto-message saying you've been denied benefits. ESD says not to worry, someone will contact you.

There are COVID-19 Q&A sections for both workers and businesses. Eligibility decisions are made on a case-by-case basis. Start here:

Unemployment Insurance (800) 318-6022

Find local WorkSource WA assistance here

